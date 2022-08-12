Lin-Manuel Miranda criticises ‘illegal, unauthorised’ production of Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lin-Manuel Miranda has criticised an “illegal, unauthorised” production of his hit musical Hamilton and promised legal repercussions for those responsible.

The composer and director thanked the Dramatists Guild for their support in condemning the Door McAllen Church for its production in Texas.

The musical was performed earlier this month without a licence and allegedly changed lyrics and added text to give a more “christianised” version of the show.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production,” Miranda wrote on Twitter.

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

“Now lawyers do their work.

“And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth.”

He also shared a statement from the Dramatists Guild, which called out the “brazen infringement” of his work.

“No organisation, professional, amateur, or religious, is exempt from these laws,” the statement read.

“No writer’s work, whether they are a student who has just written their first play, or Lin-Manuel Miranda, can be performed without their permission.

“And it is never okay to change the words, lyrics, or notes, without their express consent.”