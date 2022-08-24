Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 3:13 am
Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Elton John has treated fans to a “sneak peak” of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears.

The musical megastars have united for their new highly anticipated track, Hold Me Closer, which is due to be released on Friday August 26.

In a short video shared on his social media, Sir Elton can be seen singing part of the song live at La Guerite beach restaurant, in Cannes, France.

Wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts, he sang from the DJ booth while fans cheered and filmed the performance.

It was the second time in a year that Sir Elton has delighted fans at the restaurant, having performed his collaborative song Cold Heart, which features Dua Lipa, there in August 2021.

Hold Me Closer marks Spears’ return to the music scene, amid the ongoing legal battle over her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears.

As well as new lyrics, the upbeat number features lines from Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

