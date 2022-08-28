Jack Harlow ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of MTV VMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Harlow 'hungry' and 'focused' ahead of MTV VMAs

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 1:07 am
Jack Harlow has said he is ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA)
Jack Harlow has said he is ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA)

Jack Harlow has said he is “hungry” and “focused” ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for some of the top prizes.

The Kentucky rapper, 24, was among the first on the red carpet outside the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

He is also presenting the show, which celebrates the best music videos with its coveted “Moonman” astronaut trophies, alongside hip hop stars Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
LL Cool J will keep the show moving in New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

During the official livestream, he said: “I am feeling the love. I am in a good mood. I am hungry, I am focused.”

Of his eight nominations at the event, Harlow added: “It means the world. I haven’t won a lot of awards yet. I am hoping to clean up tonight and bring it all home to Kentucky.”

Asked to describe his upcoming performance at the event in one word, he replied: “Unforgettable.”

Italian rock band Maneskin, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, were among the early winners after scooping the off-camera best alternative award.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Maneskin discussed their influences as including The Stooges and David Bowie after they claimed an early prize (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking on the carpet, frontman Damiano David was asked if that took the pressure of them and joked: “It makes it easier!”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “I think the most important thing for us is of course the performance and to give our best. A great performance is what we are aiming for.”

Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance, posing for the cameras wearing a jewel-encrusted mini-dress.

Her arrival was met with screams and chants of “Taylor, Taylor, Taylor!” from the crowd.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Snoop Dogg (Doug Peters/PA)

Brazilian singer and actress Anitta said all of her home country was talking about the event.

About her performance during the main show, she added: “I feel like it is a World Cup and I am about to play a game.”

On the carpet, Snoop Dogg, who is performing alongside Eminem, said: “I feel good to be here and to still be appreciated and loved after so many years, to have a proper presentation on stage, to be able to perform.

“To be able to just come out here and enjoy the evening, as a fan and a performer.”

Harlow walked the carpet wearing a Hermes suit while LL Cool J appeared to take inspiration from motorcycle culture with a leather jacket.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Lizzo continued her head-turning ways at the event (Doug Peters/PA)

Lizzo made an entrance wearing a blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown and copious gold jewelry including a large lip ring.

Other stars who made an appearance ahead of the ceremony included K-pop girl group Blackpink, R&B singer Khalid and rising music star Tate McRae.

Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the British stars in contention for the top awards.

They face competition from US heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Harlow and Lil Nas X at the annual ceremony.

Styles, Harlow and Doja Cat are the three frontrunners at this year’s event, with eight nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, with seven.

Former One Direction star Styles is up for top awards including artist of the year, best album for his latest release Harry’s House, and video of the year for As It Was.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Blackpink were among the stars at the annual ceremony (Doug Peters/PA)

The 28-year-old megastar takes on fellow Briton Sheeran for artist of the year, in an American dominated category, which also includes Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

Harry’s House comes up against Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Adele’s high-anticipated 30 for album of the year.

Also vying for the coveted video of the year are Doja Cat, for Woman, Harlow and Lil Nas X, for Industry Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, for Brutal, and Taylor Swift, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Honorary awards will go to The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are due to receive the global icon award, and Minaj, who is expected to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

