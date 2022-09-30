Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 1:39 am
Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal love-story film (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal love-story film (Ian West/PA)

Timothee Chalamet is drenched in blood in a violent new trailer for his upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

The trailer sees multiple intimate scenes between the couple, interspersed with shots of Chalamet attacking various victims with a blunt weapon.

“Do you think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks Russell, to which she replies: “All I think is that I love you”.

The trailer is set to the sinister tones of the Leonard Cohen track You Want It Darker.

An official poster for the film was also released by MGM Studios.

Bones And All premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, ahead of its general release in November, and reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation following the screening.

It also won director Luca Guadagnino the silver lion award for best director.

Guadagnino directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which earned the young star an Oscar nomination for best actor.

