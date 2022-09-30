‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:17 pm
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)

A movie based on the hit comedy series Community has been ordered by US streaming service Peacock seven years after its last season aired.

Running for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, the sitcom followed a group of adult students at a community college in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale.

Peacock and Sony Pictures TV both announced on Twitter on Friday that a movie spinoff was in the works, with show creator Dan Harmon set to return for the project.

Since the show ended, many fans have supported a campaign for “six seasons and a movie”, in reference to a quote from the series.

The movie is set to bring back a number of the show’s original stars with Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger, among the actors resharing the news to Twitter.

McHale also tagged his fellow castmates Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover in the post, suggesting their return as well.

Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash are also expected to return to the film, according to US outlets.

The first five series of the show ran on NBC with the final season moving to Yahoo! Screen.

Its fanbase grew further after the comedy series was made available on streaming giant Netflix.

