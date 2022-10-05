Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as a ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as a ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 2:45 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 6:27 am
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death (Rich Fury/AP)
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death (Rich Fury/AP)

Carrie Underwood has fondly remembered Loretta Lynn as a “cantankerous little pistol” and an “irreplaceable” talent, following the singer’s death aged 90.

The US country singer said she was “truly grateful” to have known Lynn as she shared memories of their performances together.

Heavyweights from across the industry including Dolly Parton, Pat Boone, and Billy Ray Cyrus were among others paying tribute to one of the “first ladies of country music”, who died on Tuesday.

Lynn was known for her songwriting about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and some of her biggest hit songs included Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough and The Pill.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career,” Underwood recalled, in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end!

“I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.

“This is one of my most favourite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well.

“She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.”

Underwood added that she had had the honour of singing with Lynn, which had been “some of the most special moments of my career.”