Brendan Gleeson menaces on a skateboard for Saturday Night Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Brendan Gleeson menaces on a skateboard for Saturday Night Live

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 2:41 am
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on a skateboard in new SNL promotional clip (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on a skateboard in new SNL promotional clip (Niall Carson/PA)

Brendan Gleeson causes havoc in the Saturday Night Live studio in a new promotional clip, ahead of his hosting duties on the popular US comedy programme.

The Irish actor reveals “the real me” as he skateboards around the set, writing graffiti and being chased by a security guard in the online skit.

Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest.

“I’m Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me… is a skater,” he says in the clip.

Shots follow of the skateboarding menace “shredding it” around the studio and doing tricks, while making fun of “copper” Molly Kearney – one of SNL’s new cast members.

Gleeson’s appearance as host comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell.

The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths

Gleeson’s SNL episode airs on Saturday at 4.30am UK time on NBC and Peacock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Scrubs co-executive producer charged with 18 counts of sexual assault (LAPD/PA)
Scrubs co-executive producer charged with 18 counts of sexual assault
Shirley Ballas has revealed her disappointment at Kaye Adams’ early departure from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Shirley Ballas ‘mortified’ at Kaye Adams’ Strictly departure
Nile Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Harry Enfield has been confirmed as a performer on the upcoming special edition of Friday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Harry Enfield and Jo Brand among stars returning for Friday Night Live special
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child
Steve Thompson was an England hooker (David Davies/P)
I’ve been so close to suicide, says rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson
Simon Armitage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage commissioned to mark BBC’s centenary year
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu signs up for Dancing On Ice 2023
(Voltage TV/ITV)
Kate Garraway discovers she is related to creator of Paddington Bear
Simon Pegg (Ian West/PA)
Simon Pegg among stars to voice new animated series on Sir Quentin Blake’s books

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks