Title of new Indiana Jones film revealed as first trailer released

By Press Association
December 1, 2022, 9:47 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 8:36 am
Harrison Ford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Fans have been offered a glimpse at Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny following the release of its first trailer.

The film, which will be released next June and was previously known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Harrison Ford first played the title role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel showed multiple action sequences, including 80-year-old Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

The horseback chase was filmed in Glasgow where a body double for Ford was seen riding through a parade scene last year.

Other scenes in the trailer show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.

A body double for Harrison Ford seen on a horse during filming in Glasgow
A body double for Harrison Ford seen on a horse during filming in Glasgow (PA)

In the trailer, Indy’s friend Sallah, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies reprising his role from the first three films in the franchise, said: “I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.

Indy responds: “Those days have come and gone.”

He later says in a voice over: “I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things, things I can’t explain.

“And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it.”

Fans of the films will be pleased to see the return of the character’s bullwhip and fedora, as well as scenes of hidden trap-doors springing open and a huge boulder rolling away.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena.

The latest film also features a score by legendary composer John Williams and will be released on June 30.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).

