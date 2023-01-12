Award season frontrunners continue to cement positions following PGA nominations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Everything Everywhere All At Once continue to cement their position as award season frontrunners, after all picking up nominations at the Producers Guild of America (PGA).

All three films have already picked up scores of nods for writing, acting and overall production.

On Thursday, the PGA announced the nominations in the motion pictures and television categories for its 34th annual awards, taking place next month.

#BansheesMovie has been nominated for BEST PICTURE by the Producers Guild of America (@ProducersGuild)! #PGAAwards pic.twitter.com/SHT63lLAuC — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 12, 2023

The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Everything Everywhere All At Once all secured a nomination for the PGA’s top award – the Darryl F Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures.

They were joined in the category by Avatar: The Way Of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Tar, The Whale, Top Gun: Maverick, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Darryl F Zanuck award has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar each year, according to the PGA.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans was also nominated for a top PGA award (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nominees for the outstanding producer of animated theatrical motion pictures included Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Disney’s Turning Red.

No British shows were nominated in the PGA’s television categories, but popular US series Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance, and The White Lotus all received nods.

The 34th PGA awards are to be held on February 25 at the at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.