2023 Grammy awards to feature segment celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop

This year’s Grammy awards will include a historic segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop in 2023, organisers have announced.

The segment, introduced by LL Cool J, will showcase the genre’s rich history and continued global influence with performances by multiple industry heavyweights.

Included on the bill are Run DMC, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash, Mary J Blige, De La Soul, Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, as well as Salt N Peppa and Spinderella.

We're loving this special announcement with @questlove… ❤️ The performance will feature some of the biggest names in hip-hop and is part of an initiative to honor the genre's 50th anniversary, in partnership with @MassAppeal. 🎶 https://t.co/xzW9ziVt7P — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 2, 2023

Oscar-winning musician Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, and music will be provided by The Roots.

Other acts to perform during the segment including Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Nelly.

“For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason Jr, chief executive of the Recording Academy.

The segment will be introduced by rapper LL Cool J (Doug Peters/PA)

“Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honouring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage.

“It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The 65th annual Grammy awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5 from 1am UK time.

The event will be hosted by former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah.