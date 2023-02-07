Jonathan Majors ‘blessed’ by opportunity to play Marvel supervillain Kang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonathan Majors ‘blessed’ by opportunity to play Marvel supervillain Kang

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 5:41 am
Jonathan Majors says he is “blessed to have the opportunity” to play Marvel supervillain Kang The Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man movie.

The actor said fans’ “faith” in the character, who first appeared in the first season of Marvel spin-off Loki, was “emboldening”.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the third instalment of the franchise, is the first film of Marvel’s phase five and sees Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprise their starring roles.

The actor said fans’ faith in his character was ’emboldening’ (Ian West/PA)

Fans flocked to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, chanting “Kang, Kang, Kang”, in anticipation of Majors’ big-screen MCU debut.

“The faith that these people have, not having seen the movie yet, is a lot,” the actor said, speaking to Marvel on the red carpet.

“It’s quite emboldening and I’m really excited to be here.”

Asked what drew him to the character, he continued: “I believe quite deeply that we contain multitudes, that the human being, the homosapien, is probably the greatest invention that will ever be.

Paul Rudd arrives at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“There’s no AI, there’s nothing that can top us, and with Kang there is this idea of variance, this idea of living multiple lifetimes, and there’s a lot of dream fulfilment in that.

“There’s a lot of imagination and heart and experience in that, and to do that with these folks with these facilities – it’s quite greedy of me.

“I’m quite blessed to have that opportunity.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania sees Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne (Rudd and Lilly) return to continue their adventures as the title characters.

Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym (Pfeiffer and Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm.

Rudd said it was “exciting” to reprise the role and that the production seemed “bigger” than the previous Ant-Man films.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said Quantumania was “heartfelt and relatable” while also kicking of phase five “in a colossal way”.

“It’s amazing because it’s sort of the completion of a trilogy with this amazing family with Scott Lang and Cassie,” Feige told Marvel on the red carpet.

“It’s funny and it’s heartfelt and it’s relatable, but at the same time, kicking off phase five, and introducing Kang and Jonathan Majors in a colossal way.

“And that’s what I’m most excited for audiences to see tonight.”

– Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is set for release on February 17 2023.

