Forrest Gump chocolate box sells for £20,500 in time for Valentine’s Day

Tom Hanks’ famous box of chocolates from the 1994 film Forrest Gump has been sold at auction for 25,000 dollars (£20,500).

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the well-known prop in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The box, which is signed by Hanks, is marked as weighing 23-ounces, though the box was filled with just four ounces of sand so that it would not fall off the actor’s lap during filming.

Forrest Gump follows the heart-warming story of the eponymous character, who bumbles his way by accident through many of the late 20th century’s biggest events.

The film won six Academy Awards in 1995 including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks.

It grossed a record-breaking 678 million dollars (£558 million) worldwide during its initial theatrical run.

Another recently acquired memorabilia item acquired by Ripley’s is a personal hand-notated address book belonging to Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The book features the band’s addresses and phone numbers, as well as that of Sir Mick Jagger.