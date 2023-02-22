Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 2:56 am
Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwll/AP)
Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwll/AP)

Grammy-winning singers Pentatonix have made history by becoming the first acapella group to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The US group thanked their fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday and reminded people that scepticism was “the first sign you are doing something groundbreaking”.

Pentatonix consists of five members – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee.

Pentatonix Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Pentatonix have become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The vocal quintet emerged in 2011 and has gone on to win three Grammy awards and were nominated for a Daytime Emmy, selling more than 10 million albums worldwide and performing in major US venues.

All five members spoke at the ceremony, starting with Hoying, who told fans to “lean in” to their bold ideas and dreams.

“When we were just starting out we learned quickly that five people that sing acapella on the internet, claiming they want to win Grammys, sell out arenas, have a star on the Walk of Fame, might be a tough route,” he said.

“But against all odds it happened, and we wouldn’t have achieved that or had the competency to pursue that without the passionate fans that remind us daily what we’re doing is having an impact.

“The reason I tell that story is to remind myself and hopefully inspire anyone watching feeling like they’re not talented enough, cool enough, special enough.

“For anyone that’s been told their ideas are too far-fetched, embarrassing, unrealistic – please know that that scepticism is the first sign you’re doing something groundbreaking.

“If you’re ever in a room full of people blankly staring at you, or really looking away as you’re talking about your ideas and dreams, then lean into it.

“This is a sign that you might just be in the beginning stages of making history.”

Maldonado paid tribute to her partner and newborn baby, saying she was “humbled” by the recognition.

“I’m so proud of what this group has accomplished together and individually, and in supporting each other’s diversity and dreams,” she said.

Pentatonix Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The vocal quintet emerged in 2011 and has gone on to win three Grammy awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I think that’s something that was very important to us to have this representation and I’m so honoured that in all 12 years we’ve become even more of a family.”

Grassi added: “I wake up grateful every single day because I get to make music for people that enjoy it.

“It’s truly a blessing. the immensity of the gratitude I feel cannot be accurately captured in words.”

Pentatonix have gained global recognition boasting back-to-back number one albums in the US, with Pentatonix and A Pentatonix Christmas – which also performed well around the world.

Pentatonix Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
All five members gave short remarks at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Their single Hallelujah also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland.

The group previously made history as the first acapella act to win best arrangement instrumental or acapella at the Grammy awards in both 2015 and 2016.

A year later they won their third Grammy for best country duo/ group performance for their duet with country superstar Dolly Parton on her hit song Jolene.

Awarded in the category of live performance, the Pentatonix star is the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It is located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard.

