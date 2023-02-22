Fellow EGOT members Viola Davis and Jennifer Hudson scoop NAACP Image awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fellow EGOT members Viola Davis and Jennifer Hudson were among the winners at the second night of the virtual NAACP Image Awards.

Tuesday’s string of non-televised awards, ahead of the main ceremony on Saturday, honoured literary works, reality TV and game shows.

Davis took home the outstanding literary nonfiction award, for her memoir, Finding Me.

The book won best spoken word or non-musical album at the Grammy’s earlier this month, earning her the coveted EGOT status.

EGOT refers to artists who have won all four major US artistic awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – with Davis becoming only the 18th individual to do so.

Hudson became the 17th person to earn the title of EGOT last year, after earning a Tony award.

Hudson is also part of the 18-strong list of EGOT winners (Matt Crossick/PA)

She scooped the award after serving as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony in New York, in June.

At the NAACP Image awards on Tuesday, Hudson won in the category of outstanding host in a talk or news/information series or special for The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The pair join US global stars Beyonce and Rihanna among this years NAACP winners, both of whom were recognised on Monday.