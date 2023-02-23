Filming on Rust movie to resume this spring in US state of Montana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Filming on Rust movie to resume this spring in US state of Montana

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 1:38 am
Filming on Rust movie to resume this spring in US state of Montana (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/PA)
Filming on Rust movie to resume this spring in US state of Montana (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

Filming on the Rust movie will resume this spring in the US state of Montana, producers have announced.

Plans to complete the film, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, were announced earlier this month.

Alec Baldwin will remain in his starring role and as producer.

It comes ahead of the actor’s first appearance in US court on Friday over the fatal shooting, which occurred in October 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In a statement on Thursday, Rust Movie Productions announced work on the film would resume at Yellow Film Ranch in Montana.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin will remain in his starring role and as producer when filming resumes (Ian West/PA)

Director Joel Souza, who was also wounded during the 2021 incident, said the support of the venue to complete the project in Ms Hutchins’ honour “means the world to me”.

“I am deeply grateful… for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana,” he said.

“(The) unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team.

“The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring.

“It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Yellowstone Film Ranch co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis said the decision to honour Ms Hutchins’ vision had “deeply moved us”.

“We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film,” they said in a joint statement.

A number of original crew members will return to the project alongside Joel Souza.

Joining the production will be safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan from Tenet Production Safety and production designer Christine Brandt.

Bianca Cline is reported to be joining the project in Ms Hutchins’ place as cinematographer.

Ms Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer and will be joined by Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill.

Mr Hutchins has also sanctioned a documentary about his wife, which will explore her life and “final work, including the completion of the film”, which he will executive produce.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the New Mexico District Attorney’s office and will appear virtually for his first appearance hearing at a Santa Fe court on Friday.

