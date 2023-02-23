Filming on Rust movie to resume this spring in US state of Montana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Filming on the Rust movie will resume this spring in the US state of Montana, producers have announced.

Plans to complete the film, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, were announced earlier this month.

Alec Baldwin will remain in his starring role and as producer.

It comes ahead of the actor’s first appearance in US court on Friday over the fatal shooting, which occurred in October 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In a statement on Thursday, Rust Movie Productions announced work on the film would resume at Yellow Film Ranch in Montana.

Director Joel Souza, who was also wounded during the 2021 incident, said the support of the venue to complete the project in Ms Hutchins’ honour “means the world to me”.

“I am deeply grateful… for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana,” he said.

“(The) unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team.

“The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring.

“It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Yellowstone Film Ranch co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis said the decision to honour Ms Hutchins’ vision had “deeply moved us”.

“We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film,” they said in a joint statement.

A number of original crew members will return to the project alongside Joel Souza.

Joining the production will be safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan from Tenet Production Safety and production designer Christine Brandt.

Bianca Cline is reported to be joining the project in Ms Hutchins’ place as cinematographer.

Ms Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer and will be joined by Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill.

Mr Hutchins has also sanctioned a documentary about his wife, which will explore her life and “final work, including the completion of the film”, which he will executive produce.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the New Mexico District Attorney’s office and will appear virtually for his first appearance hearing at a Santa Fe court on Friday.