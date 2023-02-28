Award-winning song Naatu Naatu added to list of performances at 2023 Oscars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning song Naatu Naatu from Bollywood blockbuster RRR has been added to the list of performances at next month’s Oscars.

The track is nominated for best original song at the 95th Academy Awards, taking on pop titans Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Naatu Naatu has already seen great success during the 2023 awards season, having scooped best song accolades at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳 Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

The catchy, upbeat song features lyrics by Chandrabose and music from MM Keeravaani.

The Academy previously announced that other contenders for the best original song Oscar will also perform at the ceremony.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will give a rendition of their track Applause, from Tell It Like A Woman, which has earned Warren her 14th Oscar nomination.

Last November, she received an honorary award at the Academy’s Governors Awards.

Rihanna is also set to perform her own Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up at the ceremony (PA)

Rihanna is also set to perform her emotional, Oscar-nominated track Lift Me Up, written for Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song has earned the Barbadian multiple award nominations, including her first Oscar nod.

Her performance at the Oscars, on March 12, will come exactly a month after Rihanna’s headline slot at the Super Bowl halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Academy will be announcing more talent participating in the show in the coming weeks.