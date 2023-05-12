Gwen Stefani hails husband Blake Shelton as ‘part of the American Dream’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gwen Stefani hails husband Blake Shelton as ‘part of the American Dream’

By Press Association
Gwen Stefani hails husband Blake Shelton as ‘part of the American Dream’ (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Gwen Stefani hails husband Blake Shelton as ‘part of the American Dream’ (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Gwen Stefani hailed her husband Blake Shelton as “part of the American Dream” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The US singer said Shelton was a “rare human being” in that he had always retained his sense of self as “a country guy with a love for country music”, despite his success.

The US country singer was honoured with the  2,755th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the category of Recording, on Friday.

Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Gwen Stefani (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The ceremony in Los Angeles came one day after the 58th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards in Texas.

Shelton was joined by singer Adam Levine, US television host Carson Daly and Stefani, all of who gave remarks at the ceremony.

Stefani described her husband as a “country music jukebox” and “the most generous person you’ll ever know”.

“It blows my mind to be here today, standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating my husband,” she said.

“You are so deserving of this honour… and all of your family, your friends, your colleagues could not be more proud.

She continued: “There is no one more authentic than this guy.

“He lives and he breathes country music.

“He is a country music jukebox, and it is his DNA.

Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Blake Shelton, left, and Gwen Stefani attend a ceremony honoring Shelton with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He was born to do this and hasn’t done anything because he wanted to be a star.

“He has just always been a star.”

Addressing Shelton directly, she said: “Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you’ve had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer, an entertainer, an actor… he’s the same guy today as he was back then, a country guy with a love for country music.

“He’s magnetic, the most generous person you’ll ever know.

“And always just him, no matter where he goes.

“The reason, Blake Shelton, you are here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream.

“And everybody knows you’re my dream come true.”

Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Country music singer Blake Shelton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In his own remarks Shelton said the honour was “never on my radar” and for weeks had been telling people he was to receive “a Hollywood square”.

He also praised Stefani as “the greatest thing that’s happened along this journey.”

“I had a dream of being a country singer and hearing myself on the radio one day and I never ever thought that that path would lead me here,” he said.

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, and so this is just icing on the cake.

The pair were married by Daly in a private ceremony at their ranch in the US state of Oklahoma in 2021.

Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Carson Daly, left, speaks at a ceremony honoring country music singer Blake Shelton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In his own remarks, Daly told Shelton: “There’s been so much toasting, so little roasting, we’ll see if we can change that.”

He went on to tell crowds gathered on the boulevard that Shelton was “not a Hollywood guy” and joked that following the ceremony the star could be dug up and “re-gifted” to actress Blake Lively.

“Blake, you are nearly illiterate, but we love you,” he said.

“I love you, America loves you, and whether you like it or not, Hollywood loves you.

“Today we immortalise your name in pavement on the Walk of Fame. Congratulations.”

Shelton has won six ACM awards as well as three American Music Awards (AMA), 10 Country Music Awards (CMA) and six People’s Choice awards, among others.

Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Country music singer Blake Shelton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Throughout his career, which has spanned more than two decades, he has earned 28 number one country music singles and has sold more than 13 million albums world wide.

The singer also serves as a coach on the US version of The Voice, which is currently airing its 23rd season.

Outside of music Shelton is a known philanthropist, and has donated thousands of dollars to charitable causes around the US.

His star is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Amoeba Music record store.

