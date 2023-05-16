In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, attracting the annual horde of Hollywood A-listers.

Stars including Johnny Depp, Dame Helen Mirren, Uma Thurman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among those attending the internationally renowned event.

Here are some of the most eye-catching looks and best moments from the festival’s opening day.

Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Director Maiwenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Daniel Cole/AP)

Festival judge Brie Larson (Doug Peters/PA)

Catherine Deneuve (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Uma Thurman (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Elle Fanning (Daniel Cole/AP)

Michael Douglas holds the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP)

Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones applaud as Michael Douglas receives the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP)

Naomi Campbell (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Alice Winocour and John C Reilly (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Farhana Bodi (Daniel Cole/AP)

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pom Klementieff (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Daphne Burki (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Emmanuelle Beart (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Victoria Bonya (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Uma Thurman (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)