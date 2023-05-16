In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day By Press Association May 16 2023, 10.55pm Share In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/5737183/in-pictures-the-2023-cannes-film-festival-opening-day/ Copy Link In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, attracting the annual horde of Hollywood A-listers. Stars including Johnny Depp, Dame Helen Mirren, Uma Thurman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among those attending the internationally renowned event. Here are some of the most eye-catching looks and best moments from the festival’s opening day. Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Director Maiwenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Daniel Cole/AP) Festival judge Brie Larson (Doug Peters/PA) Catherine Deneuve (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Uma Thurman (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Elle Fanning (Daniel Cole/AP) Michael Douglas holds the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP) Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones applaud as Michael Douglas receives the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP) Naomi Campbell (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Alice Winocour and John C Reilly (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Farhana Bodi (Daniel Cole/AP) Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pom Klementieff (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Daphne Burki (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Emmanuelle Beart (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Victoria Bonya (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Uma Thurman (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close