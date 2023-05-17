Sir Ringo Starr ‘ready to rock’ ahead of 2023 All Starr Band tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Ringo Starr ‘ready to rock’ ahead of 2023 All Starr Band tour

By Press Association
Sir Ringo Starr (Ian West/PA)
Sir Ringo Starr (Ian West/PA)

Sir Ringo Starr says he is “ready to rock” ahead of his new US tour with his All Starr Band.

The veteran rock star and Beatles drummer, 82, said he had never found playing live to be “gruelling” and had always loved performing in a band.

Sir Ringo first assembled the All Starr group in 1989, though the line-up has revolved over the last three decades of performances.

The 2023 line-up consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, with the tour due to kick off on May 19.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Sir Ringo said: “Yesterday we ran the whole show and I feel ready to rock.

“It’s not gruelling playing. It’s never been gruelling. I love to play. I love to play with these guys.”

Asked about the success of his All Starr bands over the past 30-plus years, he said: “I didn’t think of it. I was just doing it.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time… I mean, 34 years with a couple of years’ break because of the pandemic, but it’s what I do.

“I love to play and I love to play with great musicians and I love to play great songs, and I get all of that from these guys.”

Sir Ringo added that he had requested fewer breaks between shows for the 2023 tour, which features 22 dates across the US.

“I don’t want to sit in the hotel and relax for three days, I want to get out there and play,” he said.

“That’s just how I am, I just love to do it.

“With this band it’s great because you know everybody takes the weight.”

Last year Sir Ringo was forced to cancel his All Starr tour after testing positive for Covid-19 twice in two weeks.

