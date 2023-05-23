Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

By Press Association
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attending the premiere for Asteroid City (Doug Peters/PA)
Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attending the premiere for Asteroid City (Doug Peters/PA)

Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson were among the stars attending the premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film.

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Hanks, 66, appeared on Tuesday at the 76th Cannes Film Festival alongside his wife of 35 years, actress and producer Rita Wilson as she wore a black dress and cape.

Forrest Gump actor Hanks is starring in the latest project from director Anderson – who is behind the films Rushmore, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr Fox – called Asteroid City.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, director Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Matt Dillon and Damien Bonnard attending the premiere for Asteroid City (Doug Peters/PA)

The sci-fi homage is described as taking place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 where a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention becomes “spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events”.

Black Widow actress Johansson – who was at Cannes with her husband Colin Jost, a comedian who appears on Saturday Night Live – wore a pink dress with white straps.

Also on the red carpet was Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden – who was dressed in V-neck chic white gown.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Fan Bingbing and Maye Musk (Doug Peters/PA)

Other stars also appearing included The Pianist actor Adrien Brody, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner, There’s Something About Mary’s Matt Dillon, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, model Maye Musk and The Office star Steve Carell.

Homeland actor Rupert Friend, pictured in a white jacket and black bowtie, also attended alongside his athlete wife Aimee Mullins – who was wearing a red shimmery dress.

Asteroid City is in select cinemas from June 16 and in more places from June 23.

