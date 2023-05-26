The rare neurological condition that has caused Celine Dion to cancel tour dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The rare neurological condition that has caused Celine Dion to cancel tour dates

By Press Association
Celine Dion attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Celine Dion attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The remaining 42 dates of Canadian singer Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour have been cancelled, due to the effects of a rare neurological disease called stiff person syndrome.

On Friday, the singer issued a statement which said: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Here we look at the specifics of the condition:

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Celine Dion attending the Met Gala in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

– What is stiff person syndrome?

According to UCL, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune disease and neurological condition characterised by persistent spasms.

– What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms of stiff person syndrome is muscle stiffening and spasming.

Periods of muscle spasming can be triggered by environmental stimuli like loud noises and can calm down once the stimulus has gone.

Some people with stiff person syndrome have other autoimmune diseases such as type one diabetes, vitiligo and pernicious anaemia.

British Summer Time
Celine Dion has cancelled her world tour dates (Ian West/PA)

– What are the causes?

The cause of stiff person syndrome remains unknown, but it is suspected that it has something to do with the protein glutamic acid decarboxylase and is caused by an autoimmune reaction.

Researchers think that the immune system attacks glutamic acid decarboxylase, which helps to make a substance called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which regulates motor neurons.

When someone has low levels of GABA their motor neurons can fire continuously and when they are not supposed to.

It is thought that a high proportion of patients have anti-glutamic acid decarboxylase antibodies in their blood and in the fluid that surrounds their brain.

– Can it be treated?

There is no cure for stiff person syndrome, but there are ways for the disease to be treated, including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with stiff person syndrome.

