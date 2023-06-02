US judge approves Rust producers’ settlement with family of Halyna Hutchins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US judge approves Rust producers’ settlement with family of Halyna Hutchins

By Press Association
Undated handout footage issued by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office showing actor Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of the Rust movie. The Sheriff’s department has released all files relating to its ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western. Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October last year after a prop gun Baldwin was holding was discharged. Issue date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.
A US judge has approved a settlement agreement for the family of Halyna Hutchins, following the Rust cinematographer’s death.

Lawyers representing Ms Hutchins’ husband Matthew and their son Andros sued actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers for wrongful death in February 2022.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was holding was discharged.

In October 2022 an undisclosed settlement was agreed between actor Alec Baldwin and the production company and her estate.

On Thursday, judge Bryan Biedscheid approved the settlement agreement, which was structured in part to compensate Andros, who is a minor.

The stipulated order said Andros would receive “periodic payments” which will be distributed to him when he reaches the ages of 18 and 22.

“The settlement … is fair, appropriate, and in the best interests of Andros Hutchins, a minor, protected person,” the order stated.

As part of the settlement agreement, Matthew Hutchins became an executive producer on the western film, which later resumed production in the US state of Montana.

Criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter brought against Baldwin were formally dismissed by New Mexico prosecutors in April.

