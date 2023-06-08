Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lindsay Lohan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Lindsay Lohan has said she “can’t wait” to be a mother as she revealed the parenting advice that her former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave her.

The Mean Girls actress, 36, announced she was expecting her first child in March by posting a photo on her Instagram of a baby grow with “coming soon” written across the item.

In an interview with US magazine Allure, Lohan shared her excitement and the “unexciting” way she told her husband Bader Shammas the happy news.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom”, she said.

She also admitted she has been finding pending motherhood “overwhelming” but “in a good way”, adding that she has been tearful lately.

“Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

She married her financier husband in April 2022 and later that year she fell pregnant.

The actress recalled that she took a pregnancy test and after it confirmed her suspicions, she walked into the next room and announced the news to her husband.

“It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”, she said.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She went on to star in multiple popular noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Lohan revealed that her Freaky Friday on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’”, she said.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention alongside pop star Britney Spears and US socialite Paris Hilton.

She has returned to screens of recent following a rom-com deal with Netflix which included last year’s Falling for Christmas and this year’s Irish Wish.

The actress is now considering her next career move, saying that living in Dubai “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next”.”

“Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about”, she added.

