US actors union strike reaches one-month mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

US actors union strike reaches one-month mark

By Press Association
US actors union strike reaches one-month mark (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
US actors union strike reaches one-month mark (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

A major Hollywood strike by US actors and writers, which has paralysed the film and television industry, has reached its one-month mark.

Members of the Screen Actor’s Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) have been on strike since July 14, after negotiations over new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down.

Scores of big Hollywood names including Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser, and fellow actors Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk and Hilary Duff have been pictured on the picket lines in Los Angeles and New York over the past four weeks.

Hollywood Strikes
Marc Maron walks on a picket line outside Netflix studios (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The strike has resulted in a major stalling of major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies, with actors forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, has raised concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Its members joined their colleagues from the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2, and recently marked 100 days of strikes.

SAG-AFTRA “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” Rally
Sag-Aftra national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Sag-Aftra chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the strike could become “the catalyst for a historic culture change in all industries” as he praised members for their commitment to the cause.

“We are living in a historic hour, as we fight to achieve a seminal contract, the likes of which we haven’t seen in over 60 years,” he said in an online statement.

“It was 1960 when we last went on strike alongside the WGA and achieved pension and health plans and residuals.

“Our futures depend on not accepting anything less transformative in this negotiation.”

Since the beginning of the strike, some independent productions have been granted interim agreements to allow them to resume.

Mr Crabtree-Ireland said the agreements were introduced to “give journeymen performers and crew the opportunity to pay their bills and put food on the table by working on these indie projects”.

He continued: “Our strike can become the catalyst for a historic culture change in all industries, whereby making money and doing the right thing on behalf of workers are no longer mutually exclusive of each other but go hand in hand, redefining the meaning of success.”

Hollywood actors strike
Brian Cox takes part in a protest by members of the British actors union Equity in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

Last month, Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a historic seven-figure donation to the Sag-Aftra Foundation Relief Fund for actors who face “financial ruin” during the actors’ strike, according to US outlet Variety.

The action has prompted responses from US political figures including US president Joe Biden and California governor Gavin Newsom, who contacted both Sag-Aftra and the AMPTP in an effort to help broker a deal.

It has also affected productions in the UK, with filming paused on upcoming films including a Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Deadpool 3, and on the musical film Wicked.

British acting union Equity held a solidarity rally in Leicester Square, in central London, which was attended by stars including Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, and Imelda Staunton.