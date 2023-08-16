New firearms report on Rust shooting casts doubt on Alec Baldwin’s account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New firearms report on Rust shooting casts doubt on Alec Baldwin’s account

By Press Association
New firearms report on Rust shooting casts doubt on Alec Baldwin’s account (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department/PA)
A new report given to New Mexico prosecutors overseeing the fatal shooting on the Rust movie set appears to cast doubt on Alec Baldwin’s accounts of the incident.

Baldwin had repeatedly denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun that went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter against the Hollywood star were formally dropped in April, though prosecutors said the decision did not “absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability”.

They added that charges against the actor could still be refiled.

Court documents published on Tuesday cited a gun report by weapons experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag.

According to the documents, prosecutors previously stated that they had information that there had been an alleged modification of the gun used by Baldwin on the Rust set.

Attorneys for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter over the incident, said the Haags’ report “does not indicate any modification to the gun” and “specifies that the trigger had to be pulled”.

An excerpt of the report, including in the court documents, read: “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.

“If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half cock or quarter cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber.

“If these features were somehow bypassed, a conspicuously off-center firing pin impression would result.”

Prosecutors have not indicated whether the findings of the report will result in charges against Baldwin being refiled.

Representatives for Baldwin have been approached for comment.