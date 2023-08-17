Star of The Blind Side says ‘liberties’ were taken with film, amid controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World

Star of The Blind Side says ‘liberties’ were taken with film, amid controversy

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The star of The Blind Side says he feels as though the film has served “a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for”, amid recent controversy around the family it was based on.

Quinton Aaron, who portrayed former NFL player Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film, said that “certain liberties” were sometimes taken in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this week Oher filed a petition at a court in Tennessee, alleging he was misled by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy about his adoption, and placed him under a conservatorship.

The 37-year-old former tackle has asked for the conservatorship to be terminated, along with requesting a full accounting of the money earned from the use of his name and story.

Bills Ravens Football
Former NFL star Michael Oher (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

His story was made into the 2009 film The Blind Side, which starred Aaron, as well as Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, and Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy.

It was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2010: best picture, and best actress for Bullock – which she won.

Speaking to US outlet People, Aaron said that it was likely that not all of the story was “gonna be a hundred percent (true)”.

“We’re in the business of entertaining, and sometimes, there’s certain liberties that are taken from either the writer or producer or the creator’s standpoint to make the film (appealing) to a certain audience,” he said.

“And I think in doing so, they successfully put out something that has motivated an entire generation of people to do good.

“Even though it’s unfortunate how today’s current events are playing out between the family and Michael, I still feel like the movie itself has served a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for.”

On Wednesday lawyers for the Tuohys said that the couple intended to end the conservatorship, having previously said they were “devastated” by Oher’s claims.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship, lawyer Randall Fishman told reporters.

Oher’s claims were previously described as “outlandish, hurtful and absurd” by representatives for the couple, and that the NFL star had attempted to “run this play before”.