Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

By Press Association
The trial of the Rust movie armourer has been set for 2024 (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The trial of the Rust movie armourer has been set for 2024 (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The trial of Rust movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will take place next year, a US judge has ruled.

Proceedings in the case of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Alec Baldwin, is scheduled to begin on February 21.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed faced charges following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

New Mexico prosecutors formally dropped the charges against the Hollywood star in April, though said the decision did not “absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability”.

Rust incident
Charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin were formally dropped by New Mexico prosecutors in April (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department/PA)

Last week a weapons report was made public that appeared to cast doubt on Baldwin’s account of the incident.

Prosecutors said previously that charges against the actor could still be refiled, but are yet to indicate whether they will do so.

Baldwin is also set to seek dismissal of a civil lawsuit, brought by crew members of the Rust film, at a motions hearing on Wednesday.

The First Judicial District Court, in Santa Fe, will consider a motion by Baldwin and El Dorado Pictures to dismiss the lawsuit.

It will also consider a motion by the actor to stay the civil action pending resolution of criminal proceedings.