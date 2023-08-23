Alec Baldwin’s motion to dismiss Rust civil lawsuit denied by US judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alec Baldwin’s motion to dismiss Rust civil lawsuit denied by US judge

By Press Association
A US judge has denied Alec Baldwin’s motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by crew members of the Rust movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
A US judge has denied Alec Baldwin’s motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by crew members of the Rust movie.

The lawsuit claimed Baldwin and the production company behind the film caused “intentional emotional distress” and “physical trauma” to crew members as a result of negligence and “recklessness”.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the film’s set in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid denied the motion after a hearing on Wednesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In their original claim, crew members Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price said they had sustained injuries during the incident as a result of “failure to follow industry safety rules”.

Rust incident
“Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film,” the claim said.

“Plaintiffs are entitled to damages for their injuries caused by Defendants’ negligent and reckless conduct.”

“This is a robust case with detailed factual allegations,” said Alex Cervantes, representing the crew members, at Wednesday’s hearing.

In the motion, lawyers for Baldwin said the crew members did not suffer physical harm in the incident and claims of emotional distress “failed to plead facts to establish extreme and outrageous conduct, or intent”.

“Plaintiffs were members of Rust’s crew and witnesses to the incident. Nothing came into contact with them. None of them sustained physical injury,” the motion said.

“Based solely on their presence, they claim to have suffered mental anguish.

“The issue here is where the Plaintiffs can recover against Mr Baldwin defendants for mental anguish. They cannot.”

A discovery hearing, where further evidence will be examined, will take place at a date yet to be scheduled.

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin being questioned after the deadly shootin (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

It comes after it was announced that the trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will take place in February 2024.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed faced charges of involuntary manslaughter after the deadly shooting, though the charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

New Mexico said the decision did not “absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability”.

Last week, a weapons report appearing to cast doubt on Baldwin’s account of the incident was made public.

Prosecutors said previously charges against the actor could be refiled – but are yet to indicate whether they will do so.

On Wednesday, the judge also denied a motion to stay the civil lawsuit until the criminal trial is over.