Beyonce made honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of US tour show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce made honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of US tour show

By Press Association
Beyonce made honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of US tour show (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce made honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of US tour show (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce has been named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California, for the day as she brings her global Renaissance tour to the city.

The Crazy In Love singer was also granted a special silver key to the city ahead of her show at the Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday.

She takes the ceremonial title from fellow US pop titan Taylor Swift, who was made honorary mayor during her recent performances during her The Eras Tour.

The city was also renamed “Swiftie Clara” for the two days in a nod to her fan group.

A proclamation declaring Beyonce’s title of honorary mayor for ceremonial purposes was announced at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Beyonce was not present for the ceremony and the honour was accepted on her behalf by her publicist, Dr Yvette Noel-Schure.

“Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms Carter,” Dr Noel-Schure said.

“To all who made the decision to honour her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California.

“I have worked with Beyonce now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognised for her contribution to the arts and to society at large.”

Dr Noel-Shure added: “She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning.

“To enter a room proud of who you are, whose you are, where you come from and who you love.”

CORRECTION Music 2023 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift was also made honorary mayor of Santa Clara for two days during her performances in the city for her The Eras Tour (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Wednesday’s show marks Beyonce’s fifth appearance at Levi’s Stadium, having previously performed there in 2018’s On the Run II Tour, the Formation Tour in 2016 and her debut performance at the stadium during the Super Bowl L halftime show.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited to welcome fans and visitors to our beautiful city,” said Santa Clara mayor Lisa M Gillmor.

“As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyonce back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city.

“Beyonce demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally.

“In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyonce a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor.”