Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival

By Press Association
Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh expressed his support for striking Hollywood writers on the opening day of the Venice Film Festival.

McDonagh, who won best original screenplay at the 2023 Oscars for The Banshees Of Inisherin, posed for press shots in a T-shirt that read “Writers Guild On Strike” as well as a matching button.

This year’s festival – the 80th annual event – comes amid the ongoing Hollywood actors strike, resulting in a noticeable lack of celebrities.

Italy Venice Film Festival 23 Jury Photo Call
Jury member Martin McDonagh wears a tee shirt with the slogan ‘Writers Guild on Strike’ as he poses for photographers during the photo call for the Jury during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

While the strike is ongoing, members of US acting union Sag-Aftra, which represents more than 160,000 working actors, are not permitted to engage in promotional activity for their work.

McDonagh was joined by fellow Oscar-winning director Jane Campion, who won best director in 2022 for Power Of The Dog, at Wednesday’s event

The pair are acting as jury members at this year’s festival, alongside Saleh Bakri, Laura Poitras, Shu Qi and jury president Damien Chazelle.

Italy Venice Film Festival 23 Jury Photo Call
Jury members Laura Poitras, from left, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, jury president Damien Chazelle, Shu Qi and Jane Campion pose for photographers during the photo call for the Jury during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Prior to the strike, the festival had been scheduled to open with a screening of Challengers, starring Zendaya.

Instead it was kicked off with World War II drama Comandante by young Italian director Edoardo De Angelis.

The film reportedly earned a 90-second standing ovation.

The Venice Film festival is one of the first major annual festival events to be hit by the actors’ strike, which began on July 14.

Earlier this week, negotiators for Sag-Aftra said they remain ready “at a moment’s notice to go back to the bargaining table to secure a righteous deal”.

A statement from negotiators said the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) appeared to be “unwilling” to make necessary concessions.

Actors began industrial action after failing to negotiate new contracts with the AMPTP, over issues of fair pay and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in films.