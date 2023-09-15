Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years of marriage

By Press Association
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have split (Yui Mok/PA)
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage, it has been announced.

In a statement to US publication People, the couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Eddie the Eagle European Premiere – London
Hugh Jackman met Deborra–Lee Furness in 1995 (Ian West/PA)

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman”, ended: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, had met on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995 and the pair were married for almost three decades, having wed on April 11 1996.

In April, Jackman, known for his roles in The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and the X-Men films, posted a tribute to Furness on Instagram on the day of their anniversary.

It said: “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!!

“I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life.

“Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.

“I love you with all my heart.”

Jackman often posted about Furness on special occasions and wrote a heartfelt message to her this year for Valentine’s Day.

In the Instagram post, he said: “Happy Valentine’s love. You light up the room wherever you go … your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright.

“I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. I love you.”

The pair had two adopted children together called Oscar and Ava.