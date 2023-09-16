Stephen Fry says he owes Jeff Stelling ‘greatest debt’ for prostate cancer work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Fry says he owes Jeff Stelling ‘greatest debt’ for prostate cancer work

By Press Association
Stephen Fry wearinga Prostate Cancer UK pin badge (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)
Stephen Fry wearinga Prostate Cancer UK pin badge (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

Stephen Fry has said he owes Jeff Stelling “the greatest debt” for his “selfless work” for Prostate Cancer UK.

Former Sky Sports presenter Stelling, 68, will be marching from Wembley Stadium in London to the home of Wycombe Wanderers FC in High Wycombe on Sunday in honour of broadcaster Bill Turnbull, who died from prostate cancer in 2022 and was a fan of the League One club.

Actor, broadcaster and comedian Fry, 66, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, said that thanks to Stelling’s fundraising, “Prostate Cancer UK will be able to fund life-changing research.”

Fry supported the presenter in 2016 when he walked 10 marathons in 10 days to raise money for the charity and called the presenter “the greatest living Briton”.

As Stelling prepares to join 360 supporters and walk 26.2 miles for Jeff Stelling’s Football March 2023, Fry praised the 68-year-old once again for all of the charity work he has done.

Fry said: “Back in 2016 I praised the great Jeff Stelling as he prepared to set off on an epic adventure: 10 marathons in 10 days from the ground of his beloved Hartlepool United all the way to Wembley to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I described him then as not just the greatest living Englishman, but the greatest living Briton.

“For more than 25 years Jeff was an institution on Saturday afternoons, entertaining the nation and delivering with astounding fluency and flair the football scores and news as it all happened.

“He is a master of his craft, but he is also a wonderful human being.”

Sid Waddell funeral
Jeff Stelling (Dave Thompson/PA)

He continued: “And so, seven years later and with £1.5 million raised and the profile of the cause immeasurably and vitally raised in the public mind, I know that Jeff is lacing up his trainers once more for his 34th marathon, this time from Wembley to Wycombe in honour of beloved broadcaster Bill Turnbull.

“Bill and I are indelibly linked after our announcements of our own prostate cancer diagnoses came within just days of each other over five years ago, sparking a movement that saw thousands of men across the UK get an early diagnosis that saved or extended their lives.

“I and so many others also owe Jeff the greatest debt for his selfless work for this wondrous charity. Back in 2016 prostate cancer was not something I had given any thought to, but goodness me how that has changed.

“Thanks to his fundraising, Prostate Cancer UK will be able to fund life-changing research that will benefit so many men and their families and friends. Men like me. And for that I will be forever grateful.

“I wish Jeff the very best of luck with this latest march for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of Bill, and I thank him for his magnificent support of a charity so close to my own heart (and other bits of me!).

“Maybe see you at Carrow Road for a Norwich City match next year, Jeff – I believe you’ve never been?”

Donations to Jeff Stelling’s Football March will help fund lifesaving research into earlier prostate cancer diagnosis.