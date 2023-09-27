Angelina Jolie says she has not felt like herself ‘for a decade’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angelina Jolie says she has not felt like herself ‘for a decade’

By Press Association
Angelina Jolie has spoken to Vogue (Ian West/PA)
Angelina Jolie has said she feels “a bit down these days” and has not been herself “for a decade”.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress, 48, spoke to Vogue about her family life and collaborative creative collective Atelier Jolie, which she says has been “therapeutic” for her.

Opening up about her emotions, the actress admitted that she is “still understanding” who she is at 48, and said: “I feel a bit down these days.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Angelina Jolie attending the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

According to Vogue, Jolie mentioned that she started doing less film work seven years ago, “only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots”.

“We had a lot of healing to do,” she said “we’re still finding our footing.”

Seven years ago in 2016, Jolie filed for a divorce from fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The couple, who had met on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith – which was released in 2005, married in 2014 with their six children present.

Three of their children are biological and three are adopted.

World War Z Premiere – London
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Jolie spoke about what it was like to become a mother at the age of 26 in 2002, when she adopted her first child Maddox.

“My entire life changed,” she said.

“Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.

“They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.

“Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”