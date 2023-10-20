Gwen Stefani pays tribute to husband Blake Shelton as Walk of Fame star unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gwen Stefani pays tribute to husband Blake Shelton as Walk of Fame star unveiled

By Press Association
Gwen Stefani attends a ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/Invision/PA)
Gwen Stefani attends a ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/Invision/PA)

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to husband Blake Shelton, saying “the minute I met you I knew I was home”, as her plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled.

The 54-year-old lead singer of No Doubt, who has also had an extensive solo career, was awarded the 2,764th star at the event held on Thursday in Los Angeles and thanked her fans, children and husband Shelton.

Speaking at the Hollywood event, Stefani said: “First of all, what is happening right now, this is insane… everybody here, thank you guys so much for showing us, this is ridiculous.

Gwen Stefani attends a ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Never, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that this girl right here from Orange County would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – that just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Stefani met partner Shelton whilst they were judging American reality singing show The Voice.

Speaking about the influence of the TV series and entertainment executive, Irving Azoff, the singer said: “If I didn’t have The Voice and I didn’t have Irving, I wouldn’t have met my best friend, my husband, Blake Shelton.

“I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you I knew I was home and I’m so, so proud that you’re mine, I can’t believe it. I love you, so much.”

Thanking her fans, she added: “The first song I wrote, it gave me my life purpose so thank you God for that and thank you to all of the fans, you guys, honestly, every single person that listened to my music all these years I would not be here without you guys, it has been a beautiful exchange of love. Thank you so much Hollywood.”

Country musician Shelton, 47, also spoke at the ceremony and said: “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before.

“She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security, she came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos.

Gwen Stefani greets fans after the ceremony (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world.

“That was her number one job. And now, standing her, almost 10 years later after I first met her I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life, and I gotta tell y’all, that’s rare in this business.

“But today it’s nice to see her honoured for her side project which is being one of the biggest stars in the world.

“In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

“From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her, not as much as me though.”

Other guest speakers at the unveiling were record producer and Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine and former CEO of Ticketmaster Azoff.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Stefani has won three Grammy awards, two with No Doubt and one for a collaboration with singer and rapper Eve.

She also has a number of top 10 singles in the UK charts with tracks that include The Sweet Escape, What You Waiting For? and Hollaback Girl, according to data from the Official Charts Company.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Los Angeles and has hosted the star ceremonies for decades.

Other celebrities to have their names on the Walk of Fame include Matt Damon, Missy Elliott, Will Ferrell, Sir Elton John and Sir Tom Jones.