Happy Days star Henry Winkler rejected Grease role for fear of being typecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Happy Days star Henry Winkler rejected Grease role for fear of being typecast

By Press Association
US Henry Winkler rejected Grease role for fear of being ‘typecast’ (Sean Dempsey/PA)
US Henry Winkler rejected Grease role for fear of being ‘typecast’ (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Henry Winkler said his fear of being typecast after years playing “The Fonz” led to him rejecting the lead role in 1978 hit film Grease.

The US actor rose to stardom playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in sitcom Happy Days which ran for a decade, during which time he turned down the role of Danny Zuko, he writes in his new memoir titled Being Henry: The Fonz…And Beyond – set for release on October 31.

The character later went to John Travolta who starred opposite the late Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson – both were nominated for a Golden Globe award for their performance.

“I was dumb,” Winkler told People magazine.

“I spent so much energy, so much time – I spent so many sleepless nights thinking, how do I not get typecast?”

The 77-year-old said he would tell actors these days to “go with the flow”.

“What you do is you prepare to reinvent yourself. You do something completely different and then come back to centre,” Winkler said.

The US actor has since had hundreds of TV and film credits including Arrested Development, Parks And Recreation and an Emmy-winning role on the HBO series Barry.

Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler is publishing his memoir on October 31 (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I spent most of my adult life being frightened, on the outside looking like I had it together and mostly being anxious.

“The biggest lesson, I really now believe today in 2023 looking back, is not only must you be tenacious, not only must you be grateful, but you also have to be flexible.

“You have to take a leap of faith.”

Winkler has also written dozens of children’s books alongside author Lin Oliver.