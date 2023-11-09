Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident

By Press Association
Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident (Guy Levy/BC/PA)
Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident (Guy Levy/BC/PA)

Shania Twain said her “touring family are safe” after an accident during the Canadian leg of her Queen Of Me tour which left crew members needing treatment at hospital.

The US singer-songwriter has praised the “outpour of love and support from everyone” after her crew tour bus and truck were involved in a highway accident while travelling between tour dates in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

“First and foremost my touring family are safe,” Twain wrote on her Instagram story.

“Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario.”

The 58-year-old added: “Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same”, ending the post with a red love heart.

It comes ahead of her performance at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday evening.

The accident involved multiple vehicles which had encountered “dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather” with members of the production crew requiring medical attention being taken to nearby hospitals, a statement from Maverick Management previously confirmed.

It added: “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.”

Twain has a total of four dates left to perform in Canada, before she is set to return for her third Las Vegas residency – kicking off on May 10 next year until December 14.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will headline the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! across 24 dates.