Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident

Shania Twain said her “touring family are safe” after an accident during the Canadian leg of her Queen Of Me tour which left crew members needing treatment at hospital.

The US singer-songwriter has praised the “outpour of love and support from everyone” after her crew tour bus and truck were involved in a highway accident while travelling between tour dates in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

“First and foremost my touring family are safe,” Twain wrote on her Instagram story.

“Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario.”

The 58-year-old added: “Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same”, ending the post with a red love heart.

It comes ahead of her performance at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday evening.

The accident involved multiple vehicles which had encountered “dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather” with members of the production crew requiring medical attention being taken to nearby hospitals, a statement from Maverick Management previously confirmed.

It added: “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.”

Twain has a total of four dates left to perform in Canada, before she is set to return for her third Las Vegas residency – kicking off on May 10 next year until December 14.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will headline the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! across 24 dates.