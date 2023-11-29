One Tree Hill stars supported me leaving cult after a decade – Bethany Joy Lenz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One Tree Hill stars supported me leaving cult after a decade – Bethany Joy Lenz

By Press Association
Bethany Joy Lenz said One Tree Hill stars supported her to leave a cult after a decade (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)
One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz said the sheer presence, encouragement and kindness from her co-stars made a “big difference” when deciding to leave a cult after a decade.

The 42-year-old is known for her role as Haley James Scott in the original cast of the US drama, opposite James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray.

During her time on the show, which aired from 2003 to 2012, Lenz was part of a cult and has spoken about her fellow actors’ approach to the situation.

“What they did help I think was just by their sheer presence and professionalism and kindness,” she told the Biscuits & Jam podcast.

“Their confidence in my ability, I was a smart person. I was a good actor. You can’t be a good actor without being smart.

“You can’t dissect a script without being able to assess things. But I had a big blind spot in my life, and everybody does, and mine was something that I was going to have to work out on my own.

“But in the mean time, I think a lot of the people there, whether consciously or subconsciously, knew that just their presence and being an encouragement and letting me know that they still loved and cared about me in spite of the fact that I was a little weird, that made a big difference.”

Lenz said it made her feel as though “there was a safety” when the time came for her to leave that group.

“I did still feel that there were many open arms and that felt really really good and it was very helpful,” she said.

The US actress and singer also said she is getting “real close” to finishing her book about her cult experiences – which is set for release in 2024.

“It was 10 years of pretty intense mental, spiritual, financial abuse,” she said.

Lenz added that she wants the book to create a space where people can “find out about some crazy stuff” but also relate to it, and ultimately for people to know “there is life after trauma”.