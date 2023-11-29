Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’

By Press Association
Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’ (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’ (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Aniston said her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry “would have been grateful for the love” showed to a foundation that has been set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

Perry, who rose to fame as the witty and sarcastic character Chandler Bing in Friends, died at the age of 54 in late October.

During his life, he was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

On her Instagram story, Aniston shared the first post from the official Matthew Perry Foundation account, created to “honour his legacy”.

“For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction,” the 54-year-old said, adding a white love heart alongside a link to the foundation’s website.

“He would have been grateful for the love,” she added.

A statement from the Matthew Perry Foundation said it was “the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

The website shares a quote from Perry which has gone viral since his death.

Friends reunion special
The cast of Friends during the reunion special in 2021 (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.

“Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

The foundation is a fund sponsored and maintained by the charity National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), who say in their mission statement they want to increase philanthropy.