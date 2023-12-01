Macaulay Culkin honours ‘champion’ fiancee Brenda Song at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macaulay Culkin honours ‘champion’ fiancee Brenda Song at Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend a ceremony honouring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin thanked his actress fiancee Brenda Song for giving him “all my purpose” during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring his four-decade career in acting.

Culkin said “I feel such esteem from this whole thing” as he received his star in the category of Motion Pictures on Friday with guests including Paris Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, Natasha Lyonne, and his siblings Quinn and Rory.

The 43-year-old began his stage career at the age of four in Rocket Gibraltar playing the grandson of Burt Lancaster, before rising to stardom in John Hughes’ Home Alone playing Kevin McCallister – which won him a Golden Globe nomination.

Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“There’s so many people that I love and to feel that love back is just amazing,” he said.

He continued: “I’d like to thank Brenda, you’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion, you’re the only person happier for me today than I am.

“You’re not only the best one I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.

“You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family and after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

The couple’s two young children were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Culkin ended his speech referencing a beloved quote from Home Alone: “To wrap things up in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!”

Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara attend a ceremony honouring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

O’Hara, who played Culkin’s onscreen mother in the Home Alone franchise, said “I am so proud of you” when taking to the stage to honour the former child star.

She said: “The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together, is because of Macaulay Culkin.

“…It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure.

“I know you worked really hard but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do, it really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it.”

While Orange Is The New Black star Lyonne, who met Culkin during filming Party Monster in the early 2000’s, said “there’s a very rare unspoken language that happens between child actors who make it out alive”.

“And so we find each other, and we instinctively register what a miracle that survival is.

“The true beauty though, is seeing the adult you’ve become, the loving patriarch you are to your beautiful siblings, and now the deep and loving father and husband that you are.”