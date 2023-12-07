Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon to lead historical drama Nuremberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon to lead historical drama Nuremberg

By Press Association
Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon to lead historical drama Nuremberg (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Hollywood stars Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon will lead James Vanderbilt’s historical drama Nuremberg set in post-war Germany.

The film will follow Oscar winner Malek as American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, who is tasked with deciding whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes.

He will find himself in a “complex battle of wits” with Academy Award winner Crowe’s character Hermann Goring – who is described as Adolf Hitler’s right-hand man.

Rami Malek
Rami Malek will play American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Shannon will play Supreme Court Justice Robert H Jackson, the chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials.

Vanderbilt, who made his directorial debut with drama Truth starring Cate Blanchett, wrote the script based on the book The Nazi And The Psychiatrist from Jack El-Hai.

The director, who will also co-produce the film, said: “What an absolute honour it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors….I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen.”

Filming will begin in February 2024 in Hungary, it was announced.

Les Miserables star Crowe won the Oscar for his role in 2000 film Gladiator, while Malek earned an Academy Award in 2019 for his role as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile two-time Oscar nominee Shannon is best known for his work on Nocturnal Animals and Revolutionary Road.