Kelly Clarkson says depression that comes with divorce is ‘extraordinarily hard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kelly Clarkson says depression that comes with divorce is ‘extraordinarily hard’

By Press Association
Kelly Clarkson has spoken about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kelly Clarkson has spoken about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock (Isabel Infantes/PA)

American singer Kelly Clarkson has discussed her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and said the depression that comes with divorce is “extraordinarily hard”.

Clarkson, 41, who won American Idol in 2002, was married to Blackstock in 2013 and filed for divorce in June 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Speaking to US publication People about what it was like to write her 2023 album Chemistry in the wake of their breakup, she said: “I didn’t see it other than ‘this is my outlet’.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 – London
Kelly Clarkson has spoken about her divorce (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges.

“So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why — and what am I going to do about it?

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet.

“Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard.

“You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

She also spoke about taking her “power back” and said: “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

She added: “Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s ok that it doesn’t.

“You never know how beautiful that might be.”

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The singer was also stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship.

In 2023, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson 2,641,374 dollars (£2.1 million) for “unlawfully procured” TV deals he made while acting as her manager.

A labour commissioner ruled that Blackstock had wrongfully orchestrated four deals including Clarkson joining the US version of The Voice as a coach in 2017 and hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The Since U Been Gone singer, who has won three Grammy’s, is also the presenter of the American TV programme The Kelly Clarkson Show where she chats to celebrities, often giving musical performances.