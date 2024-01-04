Jeremy Allen White models in boxers for Calvin Klein’s spring campaign

Jeremy Allen White has stripped down to his boxers for an advertisement campaign with clothing brand Calvin Klein.

The American actor, star of hit TV series The Bear, features in the brand’s spring 2024 campaign.

White, 32, is seen in a video posted to the fashion label’s YouTube channel which shows him walking down a New York street, wearing a white vest top.

He then walks up to the roof of a building and strips down to his boxers.

In layered shots, he is seen climbing a ladder and doing some pull-ups before he sits down on an orange sofa that has been positioned in front of a picturesque city landscape.

In a post to its Instagram story, Calvin Klein said that Allen can be seen modelling its cotton stretch boxer brief and cotton classic crewneck tee in the advertisement campaign.

A number of photos were posted to the fashion brand’s Instagram, some in black and white, and another showing the actor lying down on a sofa.

White joins a long list of celebrities who have modelled for the lifestyle brand including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and South Korean singer, Jung Kook.

The actor is known for playing Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear, which has received multiple Emmy nominations, and was renewed for a third season in late 2023.

He recently starred alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in The Iron Claw, a film based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers who were professional wrestlers.

White played Lip Gallagher for almost a decade in the US version of hit TV show, Shameless, about the life of a dysfunctional family in Chicago.