Michael Bolton had ‘immediate surgery’ to remove brain tumour after diagnosis

By Press Association
Michael Bolton had ‘immediate surgery’ to remove brain tumour after diagnosis (Ian West/PA)
US singer-songwriter Michael Bolton said he is “recuperating at home” after a successful operation to remove a brain tumour over the Christmas holidays.

The 70-year-old said he is “working hard to accelerate” his recovery but the diagnosis and surgery means a “temporary break from touring”.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery,” Bolton said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The two-time Grammy winning singer said he will be devoting his time and energy to recovery over the next few months, taking time out of his touring schedule.

Bolton was next set to perform on February 1 at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Florida, with a total of six tour dates in February, before three in both March and April.

It is not yet known whether Bolton will be able to headline the London O2 Arena with guest Bonnie Tyler on July 25 as is scheduled.

The statement added: “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years.

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”