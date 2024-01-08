Pedro Pascal says Willem Dafoe is ‘greatest American actor in our lifetime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pedro Pascal says Willem Dafoe is ‘greatest American actor in our lifetime’

By Press Association
Pedro Pascal, right, embraces Willem Dafoe at a ceremony honoring Dafoe with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Pedro Pascal has praised Willem Dafoe as “my greatest teacher” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

US actor Dafoe, known for the diversity of roles he has played during his illustrious career, was awarded a star in the category of motion pictures in a ceremony which also saw Patricia Arquette take to the stand, alongside guests Mark Ruffalo and Guillermo Del Toro.

Dafoe is a four-time Academy Award nominee including for best supporting actor in Oliver Stone’s Platoon and best actor for his role as Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate.

Mark Ruffalo gestures as he attends a ceremony honouring Willem Dafoe with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I saw Platoon in the movie theatre with my father and he made me cry so hard my dad sent me to the bathroom, this was 1986 I was 10 years old and I still wanted to be an actor,” Pascal, who had his arm in a sling, told the audience.

“He redefines the concept of rebel and originality by making it about generosity, integrity, kindness and fun. Willem is a good time and an amazing friend.”

Pascal said the pair met in China where Dafoe took him out for his birthday, and the pair later appeared in 2017’s The Great Wall together.

“He has been my greatest teacher,” Pascal said.

Willem Dafoe poses with Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I’ll go as far to say he is the greatest American actor in our lifetime. You cannot compare his career to anyone’s, truthfully.

“So it is our fortune to have him and I personally am very grateful.”

Pascal ended his speech saying “I love you” before the pair kissed on stage.

Taking to the stage, Dafoe said: “I can’t stop smiling I feel like a real idiot, this is wonderful.

“When I think of the names of the people that I’ve watched all my life, some people I’ve worked with, some people I don’t know and a lot of people that I’ve admired, so it’s really humbling to be here and be part of this.

“…It is wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories and musing what is, was and most importantly could be, they make us feel closer to each other and connect us creating an important human dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology driven and divisive times.”

Willem Dafoe holds a plaque at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The actor also told the crowds of screaming fans that he is “really touched when people show up for me”.

Dafoe was snubbed for a Golden Globe award during the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday, where he was nominated for best male actor in a supporting role for Poor Things – in which he stars as Dr Godwin Baxter opposite Emma Stone and Ruffalo.

The film won best musical or comedy and best female actor in a musical or comedy went to Stone.

Born in Wisconsin, Dafoe has starred in dozens of Hollywood blockbusters including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Finding Nemo and John Wick.

Willem Dafoe, right, kisses his wife, Giada Colagrande (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Most recently he starred in Asteroid City, which marks his fifth collaboration with US filmmaker Wes Anderson, and much-anticipated upcoming film Beetlejuice 2 starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

Dafoe and director Giada Colagrande, who he married in 2005, have worked on four films together including Padre, A Woman and Before It Had A Name.

The actor closed his speech thanking his filmmaker wife “who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck”.