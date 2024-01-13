Clever TV is dying – Sopranos creator David Chase on being told to ‘dumb down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Clever TV is dying – Sopranos creator David Chase on being told to ‘dumb down’

By Press Association
David Chase, right, with Sopranos stars James Gandolfini and Edie Falco (Peter Jordan/PA)
David Chase, right, with Sopranos stars James Gandolfini and Edie Falco (Peter Jordan/PA)

The creator of critically hailed TV show The Sopranos has said he has been told to “dumb down” his writing and storylines.

David Chase created the HBO series, about mafia boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) coping with family and work, which has often topped the list of greatest TV shows.

Talking to The Times about the 25th anniversary of the drama he created in 1999, Chase discussed the start of increasingly higher-quality TV shows in the 1990s and 2000s, which also saw The Wire, The West Wing and Breaking Bad become hits.

However, he said instead of celebrating 25 years “maybe we should look at it like a funeral”.

“That was a blip. A 25-year blip, and to be clear, I’m not talking only about The Sopranos, but a lot of other hugely talented people out there who I feel increasingly bad for,” Chase said.

Screen Actors Guild awards – Shrine Auditorium
James Gandolfini, Steve Schirripa, Aida Turturro and Tony Sirico, from The Sopranos (Francis Specker/PA)

He added that before the 1990s and 2000s, US channels were an “artistic pit” and “shithole”.

Chase said: “The process was repulsive. In meetings these people would always ask to take out the one thing that made an episode worth doing. I should have quit.”

However, he said that streaming companies are now “going back to where I was”, and also putting in commercials, referring to Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix introducing advertisements on their platforms.

“I’ve already been told to dumb it down,” he added.

“So, it is a funeral – something is dying.”

Since The Sopranos ended in 2007 after six series, the 78-year-old writer and producer has had a film career.

In 2012 he released Not Fade Away, about friends starting a rock band in the 1960s, also starring Gandolfini, who died in 2013.

Chase then wrote a prequel to The Sopranos, called The Many Saints Of Newark, which saw Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini play a young Tony in the 1960s.

The mob film follows Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), Tony’s uncle, as he tries to balance mistresses, his wife and work with the family business.

In the Writers Guild Of America list of the 101 best-written TV series, The Sopranos was number one, with the union saying it “did indeed become a show about a mob boss with mother problems, it quickly sprawled to comment upon, or observe, innumerable aspects of American life, from the efficacy of psychotherapy to the ways in which a family-run business, even the Mafia, was dying out to a corporatizing culture”.