The Bear takes early lead at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Bear takes early lead at the Primetime Emmy Awards

By Press Association
Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Bear has taken an early lead at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hollywood stars descended at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the annual awards, which were pushed back from September due to the US actors’ and writers’ strikes, to celebrate the best in television.

Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear, telling the audience: “I love this show so much, it filled me up.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in the last year. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri won the Emmy Award for best supporting actor and actress in a comedy respectively.

Edebiri said: “This is a show about family and found family and real family and my parents are here tonight, I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid.

“I love you guys so much, thank you for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and black and proud of all of that.

“Probably not a dream to emigrate to this country and have your child be like ‘I want to do improv’ but you’re real ones.”

The Bear’s Christopher Storer also won two Emmy Awards for best directing and best writing on a comedy series, but could not make it to the ceremony.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting actress in a drama series, using her speech to thank “all the evil gays”.

She added: “I had a little dream in my little town and it did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream.”

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for The White Lotus (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An emotional Niecy Nash-Betts won best supporting actress in a limited series for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work, thank you, and you know who else I want to thank. I want to thank me, for believing in me. And doing what they said I could not do,” she said.

“Finally I accept this award on behalf of every black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet over policed – like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor.

“As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power and baby I’m going to do it until the day I die – Mumma I won!”

Comedian Anthony Anderson opened the 75th Emmy Awards with a nod to a handful of classic TV shows, including Good Times and The Facts of Life, while Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker appeared on stage to honour Miami Vice.