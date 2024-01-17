Donald Glover says he talked to Brad Pitt when creating Mr & Mrs Smith remake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Donald Glover says he talked to Brad Pitt when creating Mr & Mrs Smith remake

By Press Association
Donald Glover attends the UK premiere of Mr & Mrs Smith at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
Donald Glover attends the UK premiere of Mr & Mrs Smith at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

Donald Glover has said he talked with Brad Pitt when creating the TV series remake of Mr & Mrs Smith but wanted to make the characters “everyman” figures this time.

Hollywood actor Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the hit 2005 action comedy which sees a bored married couple discover they are assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

Singer and actor Glover co-created the new Prime Video version which offers a different spin on the story, as well as taking on Pitt’s character John Smith.

Mr & Mrs Smith UK premiere
Maya Erskine and Donald Glover (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the film’s premiere in London, Glover joked to the PA news agency: “I’m just like Brad Pitt, just like him, I think he would say that too.”

He added: “I actually got to talk to him about it.

“I just wanted to make a character that felt like everyman, it’s on purpose their names are John and Jane, you kind of put the character on them.

“I wanted to make somebody that other dudes could watch and relate to because I feel like the entire series is just about relationships, at the end of the day.”

Glover stars opposite Maya Erskine, who plays his wife Jane.

The series will follow two strangers who land jobs at a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth and travel – but the catch is that they will have new identities in an arranged marriage.

Reflecting on how they balanced the comedy and action in the show, Glover said: “We tried really hard to make all the jokes really just stuff that actually would happen in a relationship.

“And then all the action… the mix of the extraordinary and the ordinary, that was most of the time with us, we were just trying to make it something that was relatable.”

Glover, who is known as Childish Gambino in the music world, also revealed that he is not sure when he will release new music.

He said: “Man, I wish I knew. I really do. If I knew I would tell you right now, but I don’t. I’m just making stuff right now.”

He released his last album, 3.15.20, in 2020 and was featured on an EP titled Swarm with Ni’Jah and Kirby last year.