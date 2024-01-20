Emily In Paris star Ashley Park ‘healing’ after ‘critical septic shock’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily In Paris star Ashley Park ‘healing’ after ‘critical septic shock’

By Press Association
Actress Ashley Park was taken ill on holiday (Doug Peters/Alamy)
Actress Ashley Park was taken ill on holiday (Doug Peters/Alamy)

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has said she is “healing” after she “spiralled into critical septic shock”.

The 32-year-old California-born actress, who plays Mindy Chen in the hit Netflix series, said the life-threatening condition started as tonsillitis and had “infected and affected several of my organs”.

The TV and film star said she went through “excruciating pain” and spent a week in intentive care, also spending time in three foreign hospitals.


In an Instagram post, she said: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

In the post, Park appeared to confirm a relationship with her co-star, Paul Forman, when she thanked him for his support and said: “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she said.

Offering her gratitude to the medical professionals who helped her, she added: “I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly.”

She went on: “Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

Ending the message, she wrote: “I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Park’s Emily In Paris co-star Lily Collins commented on the post and said: “I can hardly look at these without crying.

“I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when your immune system overreacts and damages your body’s own tissues and organs, according to the NHS website.

Park has credits in TV mystery Only Murders In The Building, Netflix miniseries Beef and 2023 film Joy Ride.

She also appears in the 2024 musical movie revamp of Mean Girls, starring musician Renee Rapp as the infamous Regina George and Tina Fey as Ms Norbury.