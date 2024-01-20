Justin Timberlake teases first solo music for almost six years during gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Timberlake teases first solo music for almost six years during gig

By Press Association
Justin Timberlake is releasing a new track titled Selfish (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Justin Timberlake is releasing a new track titled Selfish (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Justin Timberlake has teased his first new music as a solo artist in almost six years.

The American singer, 42, who was a member of boyband Nsync, played new pop ballad Selfish over a video he posted to Instagram of clips from rehearsals at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played an intimate show on Friday evening.

In videos from the event, taken by fans, Timberlake can be heard telling the crowd: “New music? Well, we didn’t get dressed up for nothing did we? All right, let’s do it. This is called Selfish.”

The singer posted another clip to his social media page, which was captioned “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was”.

This is believed to be the title of a new album and, in the run-up to the announcement, Timberlake posted a cryptic collage of photos along with the caption EITIW.

The video on his Instagram features a voiceover from Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro and depicts a model of a gas station and a pan of Timberlake’s back.

Timberlake’s last album, Man Of The Woods, was released almost six years ago in February 2018.

Since then he has featured on the 2021 song Innocent with Justine Skye and 2022 track Stay With Me alongside Calvin Harris, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

In 2023, the singer released his first song in more than 20 years with Nsync called Better Place when they reunited for the film Trolls Band Together.

According to the Official Charts Company, Timberlake has four chart-topping UK singles with SexyBack (2006), Give It To Me with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado (2007), 4 Minutes with Madonna (2008) and Mirrors (2013).

He has also had three number one UK albums with Justified (2002), FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006) and The 20/20 Experience (2013).