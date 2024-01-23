Rihanna and Natalie Portman share moment at Dior Haute Couture show in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rihanna and Natalie Portman share moment at Dior Haute Couture show in Paris

By Press Association
Models wear creations for Christian Dior as part of the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection presented in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Hollywood stars Rihanna and Natalie Portman shared a sweet encounter outside the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.

Grammy-winning pop star and Fenty mogul Rihanna was among the stars who took their seat to watch Dior’s spring summer 2024 collection, wearing a black brocade puffer jacket cinched at the waist with a belt and a formfitting matching mid-skirt.

The 35-year-old paired the look with an oversized black cap, black leather gloves, a black leather Lady Dior bag, and accessorising with diamond jewellery.

After the show, the singer-songwriter shared a sweet encounter with May December actress Portman, who was wearing a black blazer paired with matching platform heels.

In a video circulating on social media, Portman is heard expressing her love for Rihanna and her music, while Rihanna said: “You are one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever”, with the pair later posing for pictures together.

Portman was sat on the front row of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection at Paris’ Musee Rodin, alongside fellow acting stars Ali Wong, Felicity Jones and Juliette Binoche.

She later said on Instagram that she had the “best time” admiring the “inspiring new collection”.

While US actress Glenn Close also posed for a picture with Rihanna in the French capital, writing on Instagram: “Meeting this QUEEN made my year!”

The Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians star appeared at the show alongside Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki and British singer Celeste.

Earlier at the Schiaparelli spring summer 2024 collection, Zendaya was reunited with her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer on the front row, while debuting a bold new micro fringe hairstyle.

Zendaya was styling a futuristic twist on an old Hollywood ensemble from creator Law Roach, while Schafer was sporting a black velvet strapless dress with a plunging neckline, paired with an oversized golden flower necklace.

The pair were seated next to Golden Globe winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers, who also opted for a black outfit with a large golden necklace, and singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez wearing a white ruffled coat with a white roll neck jumper and statement gold sunglasses.

“A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024,” Lopez said on Instagram.

Other stars at the Schiaparelli show included Sabrina Elba, model and wife of Hollywood star Idris Elba, wearing a chic cream-coloured ensemble with gold accents.

Haute Couture Week in Paris will run until January 25.